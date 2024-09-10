Leeds United’s one-time record transfer Rodrigo has secured a surprise loan move from Al-Rayyan to one of their Qatari rivals just weeks into the season.

Rodrigo, who joined Leeds from La Liga outfit Valencia in a £27m deal in 2020, moved to the Qatar Stars League in July 2023 after 97 appearances and 28 goals for the Whites. The terms of the deal were not announced at the time by Leeds, but his exit was confirmed following a relegation back to the Championship and was seen as important for the reduction of the wage bill. It was later revealed by ex-Leeds coach Karl Robinson that Rodrigo had played through significant pain in an attempt to help the club stave off the drop from the Premier League. Robinson told the YEP: “Seeing the pain Rodrigo played in, that man has gone up in my estimation so much. He was incredible.” The striker’s first season in the Middle East brought 12 goals from 21 appearances, though he was employed for a third of the time on the left wing rather than in his natural central position.

The current season began with Rodrigo wearing the captain’s armband in a 3-1 win over Umm Salal and though he also started the second outing, a 4-0 defeat by Al-Duhail, the former Spanish international sat out the following game against Al-Gharafa. Rodrigo was also absent from the squad for a pair of Qatari Stars Cup wins and today Al-Gharafa have announced that the 33-year-old has joined them on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Al-Gharafa sit fifth in the 12-team division, three places and a single point ahead of Rodrigo’s parent club. Portuguese former professional and once-capped defensive midfielder Pedro Martins is currently in charge of Al-Gharafa. Rodrigo’s arrival follows on from the loan signing of Matías Nani, an Argentine centre-back who represented Roma at Under 19 level. The Al-Gharafa squad also boasts Rodrigo’s fellow Spaniard Joselu, who moved from Real Madrid this summer, and Romanian international Florinel Coman.