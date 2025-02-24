Leeds United weren’t thought to be interested in the winger but it seems he would have been open to an Elland Road move.

Burnley’s head of recruitment, George Foster-Vigors, has revealed January loan signing Marcus Edwards would have ‘considered’ joining Leeds United in the mid-season window.

Edwards’ arrival was seen as a major coup for Burnley following the agreement of a six-month loan move from Sporting CP, with the winger only recently impressing on the European stage. Reports suggested Scott Parker’s side committed to an £800,000 loan fee and £10million obligation to buy in order to fend off competition for the 26-year-old.

Leeds were never linked with interest in Edwards, with Daniel Farke already boasting arguably four of the Championship’s best wingers in Dan James, Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani. Elland Road recruitment chiefs were focused on more central areas, as evidenced by their late attempts to sign striker Cameron Archer on loan from Southampton.

But it seems Edwards would at least have been open to an approach from Leeds, were they to have expressed any interest. Speaking on an episode of ‘Keeping The Faith’, a mini-documentary on Burnley’s YouTube channel surrounding the move, Clarets recruitment chief Foster-Vigors revealed he had spoken with the winger’s agent, who hinted at the prospect of a return to the UK.

And in a later meeting with Burnley owner Alan Pace, filmed for the documentary, he said: “The main target that we’re all trying to push for in this window is Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting. He has got options [at the] bottom of the Premier League but he kind of doesn’t want to go to a dogfighting relegation team. He wants to come and try be a part of something positive. He would consider Leeds, Sunderland or us, that are challenging for promotion.”

Sunderland were linked with a move for Edwards through the January window before eventually landing their own marquee man, with Enzo Le Fee arriving on loan from AS Roma. The attacking midfielder enjoyed the best form of his career under Regis Le Bris at FC Lorient, with hope he can hit those heights at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds were one of just two Championship clubs to not strengthen in January but as things stand, their decision has been justified. Farke’s side remain top of the Championship and since the mid-season window closed on February 3, they have won three league games in a row while conceding just once.

"I don't think you should do business if the others are doing business," Farke said shortly after the January window closed. "I'm happy I work for a club doing business in a smart, sustainable way. I just want to work for a club who is not buying success but building success and developing to be successful. I would never have ruled out a lucky coincidence to find a perfect specialist but it didn't turn out to be because not all the boxes were ticked because we either didn't find the right player or the right player was too expensive.

"I totally trust and back my players. This team and this group was good enough to be the best team in the league so far and this was with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu out for months, Pascal Struijk, Patrick Bamford with injuries. I don't see why we should be scared for the final third of this season. It was clear even before for me."