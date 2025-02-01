Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals Burnley are reportedly close to signing Sporting Clube de Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster has spent several years in Portugal, winning the Primeira Liga with Sporting last season.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old is close to making a return to England with Scott Parker’s Clarets.

Edwards came through the Spurs academy whilst Parker was a player at the club between 2011 and 2013. It has been suggested this is a factor in the diminutive forward’s decision.

Edwards has played 120 times for Sporting CP, scoring 24 goals in addition to 20 goals in 96 outings for fellow Portuguese club Vitoria Guimarães.

Sunderland completed a similar transfer coup earlier this month, luring AS Roma and former French youth international midfielder Enzo Le Fée to the Stadium of Light on an initial loan deal. The £20 million-rated playmaker is expected to complete a permanent transfer to the Black Cats in the event of promotion.

While Burnley are yet to confirm Edwards’ arrival, it is understood a deal is close to being agreed.

Leeds, meanwhile, are yet to supplement Daniel Farke’s first-team group this month, preferring to prioritise quality over quantity, but remain active to the possibility of signings at No. 10, centre-forward and central defence.