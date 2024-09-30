Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United summer signing replaced his injured captain during Saturday’s 3-0 win against Coventry City.

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn singled out the ‘brilliant’ Ao Tanaka for praise after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Coventry City - with the midfielder expected to become a regular starter following news of Ethan Ampadu’s injury.

Daniel Farke confirmed on Monday that Ampadu is expected to be out until January, having suffered a serious knee ligament injury during Saturday’s win at Elland Road. The Welshman flew into a first-half challenge but came off far worse and was eventually forced off, with a return to training pencilled in for around 10 week’s time.

Ampadu was replaced by Tanaka on Saturday, with the £3.5million summer arrival enjoying his first full half of football at Leeds after a number of fleeting substitute appearances. And he made the most of that opportunity, settling into midfield with ease and producing an excellent pass for Willy Gnonto to set up Joel Piroe for his side’s third goal.

“He grew into the game, if I’m honest,” Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds of Tanaka. “The ball for Piroe’s goal, the ball he played into Gnonto – a 40-yard pass curling into Gnonto. He showed moments where the ball came into him and it was quite combative.

“He realised he had a bit of time. He took it down, played it off simple. Those simple things are brilliant. Just brilliance. His range of passing for the third goal was a great ball.”

Tanaka looks set for a more central role at Leeds in the coming weeks and months, with the Japan international expected to replace Ampadu in midfield after being introduced ahead of Joe Rothwell on Saturday. Farke had decided to stick with Ilia Gruev in the more attacking role but will now have to drop the Bulgarian back to shield the defence.

Farke has made clear the need for greater goal threat from midfield and so Tanaka’s introduction was expected at some point, but the manager’s hand has now been forced. A tight turnaround this week sees Leeds due at Norwich City on Tuesday evening before another long trip to Sunderland on Friday.