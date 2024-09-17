Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s summer signing has endured a mixed start to life at Elland Road.

Chris Wilder is happy with the defensive stability Sheffield United have at right-back but admits Alfie Gilchrist lacks the attacking threat of Leeds United-bound Jayden Bogle.

Bogle made the short trip north to Elland Road this summer after Leeds and Sheffield United agreed on a £5million fee, with those in charge at Bramall Lane needing to replace their first-choice right-back on a limited budget. They ended up moving for a known Whites target in Gilchrist, who signed on loan from Chelsea for the season having been of interest to Daniel Farke.

Gilchrist has proven to be more than capable at Championship-level and started all five league games for the Blades, an early record Bogle can also boast for Leeds. And while Wilder is more than happy with his new signing, the Sheffield United boss is having to adapt to having a less attack-minded option.

“Alfie is good when he's backing up Brooksy [Andre Brooks] or Jes [Jesurun Rak-Sakyi] and he can play right of a three,” Wilder told The Star. “He's not a Jayden Bogle, he's not going to be in the other penalty area 8/10 but you've seen his defensive qualities. He's quick, he's a good defender. He was a big signing for us and he's going to enjoy it. He is enjoying it at the minute and he'll get better, as the team will.

“We want to be an 8/10 team every game. There are times we're going to be a nine and times we'll be a seven, but I don't want us to be a nine and then a five. I don't want us to be a yo-yo team. we have to look for that in individual players and Alfie's been consistently good. Hopefully that'll give us the performances we're after.”

Bogle has shown that attacking intent since joining Leeds, albeit at the cost of some defensive issues. The 24-year-old was twice at fault during the opening-weekend 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and has looked shaky in moments since, but for the most part been able to keep opposition wingers at bay.

The Leeds defender was also criticised for his part in Saturday’s decisive goal as Burnley won 1-0 at Elland Road, with Luca Koleosho able to close in on goal virtually unchallenged before finishing past Illan Meslier.

But Manor Solomon’s unfortunate slip put Bogle in an unenviable position of having to close down Koleosho while also keeping an eye on Jaidon Anthony. Pascal Struijk did get back to cover the latter and suggested after full-time that the moment was there to close down the eventual goalscorer.

“We have safety with Jayden there,” the Whites boss said. “Even if we don’t win the first ball, we win the second ball. Why he [Solomon] decided to turn around, he underestimated the situation. We sent the centre-backs up. Two against one. Jayden initially does the right thing, but then he missed the moment to step out for the pressure on the finisher. Through Jayden’s legs, no chance for Illan.”