Brighton vs Leeds United: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will travel to the south coast on Saturday for their 13th Premier League game of the season.

After a strong start, the Seagulls’ form has faltered in recent weeks and Brighton’s Lewis Dunk has acknowledged that it is easy to get pulled into a relegation battle.

Meanwhile, the Whites go looking for a result that could put some space between themselves and the drop zone as they currently sit two points clear of 18th place Burnley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Brighton at 5.30pm at the Amex Stadium on Saturday November 27.

Brighton's Neal Maupay battles Leeds United's Pascal Struijk at Elland Road. Pic: Jon Super.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Brighton vs Leeds will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

You can follow the action on the YEP’s live blog which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

Graham Potter’s side did the double over Leeds last season.

In January, Neal Maupay’s 17th minute tap-in was the difference as Brighton overcame a flat Leeds side at Elland Road.

On the reverse fixture, Pascal Gross converted a spot-kick to give the Seagulls the lead after Gjanni Alioski felled Danny Wellbeck in the area, and Wellbeck sealed the three points for a dominant Brighton side with a second goal in the closing stages of the game.

The clubs have met 47 times throughout their history and won 18 games apiece.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma challenges Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey in the Seagulls' 2-0 defeat at Villa Park. Pic: Ryan Pierse

How are Brighton doing?

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League table after 12 matches.

Winless in five, Brighton fell to a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend and could only take a point from basement side Newcastle before the international break.