Lewis Dunk makes Brighton admission ahead of crucial Leeds United meeting

Graham Potter's Seagulls have failed to win in their last seven top flight games heading into the clash against the Whites at the Amex stadium on the south coast.

Brighton, though, sit ninth in the standings after an initial strong start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Dunk saw his side lose to Aston Villa last weekend while Leeds - who are 17th and just two points above the drop zone - fell to defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk greets manager Graham Potter. Pic: Getty

Marcelo Bielsa's team themselves have picked up just two victories in 12 games so far but have had a mountain of injury problems to battle.

"We are in a much better position than we have been,” Dunk said ahead of Saturday's meeting with Leeds.

“Usually we are floating around the relegation zone. At the moment we are a little bit away. You can get sucked in quickly and we have to make sure that doesn't happen. We know what we are about and we have a big home game coming up (against Leeds)."

Leeds were beaten twice by Brighton last season in the Premier League and three points would go a long way to easing early season relegation fears at Elland Road.

Seagulls skipper Dunk, though, says he and his team-mates will be looking to put their recent slide right.

"It is a concern but it is a tough league," the centre-back added over Brighton's form.

"The performances we are putting in are good but it is hard to win games. From the outside you can sit there and say you should be beating this team and that team but it is not so easy.