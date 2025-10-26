England international forward Jarrod Bowen was yet again one of the few West Ham positives in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

Jarrod Bowen has made a very honest admission in his Leeds United versus West Ham verdict and declared the “only way” to spark a change.

Bowen’s side arrived for Friday night’s clash at Elland Road having taken just one point from their last five games and sat second-bottom in the Premier League table.

Captain Bowen says his side were specifically aiming for a good start against Daniel Farke’s Whites but instead the Irons found themselves 1-0 down after just three minutes en route to a 2-1 defeat.

Speaking post match, Bowen reflected on “nearly” moments for his men such as Lucas Perri saving his overhead kick at 1-0 down and the disallowed goal for Lucas Paqueta.

Bowen, though, admitted his side’s defending for United’s first goal was “really, really poor” in a no nonsense verdict and assessment of his team’s position in the table.

The England star readily admitted morale was low and said only stepping up, showing character and rolling sleeves up could change that plight.

Speaking to West Ham’s official website, Bowen said: “I thought we started alright against Brentford on Monday night, and we wanted to do similar here, but the way we defended for their first goal was really, really poor.

“We nearly got back into it, when I had a chance, but then we conceded from a corner again, which is really disappointing.

“We felt like if we scored a goal we’d get some confidence, and we had one that was disallowed. We eventually did score, but it was too late, so overall there’s a lot of frustration.

“We have to understand and accept the situation we’re in, and work hard to change it. We have two games ahead of us at home. We haven’t been great at home, but now’s the time to roll up our sleeves and get the fans behind us.”

“The only way that’s going to change”

Bowen added: “Obviously, when you’re second-bottom in the league and you’ve won one game all season, the feeling is low.

"I think the only way that’s going to change is if we as players step up, show some character, roll our sleeves up and get ready for the fight.

“It’s easy to say, and it’s hard to do sometimes, but we have to do that. I think we need that week in, week out, because in my mind that’s the only way. I’ve told the players that we need to pull our finger out now, because this is the Premier League, and no-one’s going to give us anything.

“We have to face up to the reality of where we are, and get results. We’ve done that over the years, but we’re not doing that now, and we’re not playing well, so we need to change that.

“As much as you can speak to each other, and we do have open conversations, I think it has to come from within. I think we all have the hunger, but the table shows we’re not doing enough, and we have to turn things around.”