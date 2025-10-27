Leeds United have kicked six points clear of the Premier League dropzone - and data experts Opta have cast a fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Friday night’s hosting of struggling West Ham sat just three points above the dreaded dotted line and only four points ahead of the second-bottom Hammers.

Leeds, though, recorded a hugely important 2-1 victory which booted them seven points clear of West Ham and six points clear of the dropzone which is still headed by Nottingham Forest.

Forest faced a trip to Bournemouth in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge and fell to a 2-0 defeat which left them on just five points, only one more than West Ham.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain bottom of the pile on just two points after suffering a last-gasp 3-2 defeat at home to Burnley who are just one point and one place below Farke’s 15th-placed Whites.

Fulham now find themselves fourth-bottom following a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United, the Cottagers three points behind Leeds who are level on points with Everton.

The picture has changed and so too has Opta’s new predicted final table and points which also features another Sunderland rise following a brilliant 2-1 win for the Black Cats at Chelsea.