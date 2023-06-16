A week ago the Italian businessman and the US investment vehicle reached an agreement for a transition of power at Elland Road, in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £170m. Radrizzani’s shareholding had been sitting at 56 per cent, with 49ers Enterprises owning the rest of the club. They will become sole owners once the takeover is fully ratified by the EFL and legal formalities are completed.

Radrizzani has not made comment on the Leeds situation since he released a post-relegation statement that held no hint of a desire to leave the club. He came under fire from Whites supporters after a report by The Athletic revealed a proposal to use Elland Road stadium as collateral for a loan to facilitate his purchase of Sampdoria. There has been no suggestion that the proposal ever became any more than that, and Radrizzani’s takeover of the relegated Serie A outfit appears to have progressed thanks to other financial means.

Responding to a Tweet from a Leeds fan, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the departing owner’s tenure, Radrizzani apologised that it had not ended as planned. Having achieved his initial dream of Premier League football at Elland Road, Radrizzani spoke of a follow-up goal that would have seen European football return to the stadium. Instead, after a ninth-place top flight finish under Bielsa, Leeds scraped through a 2021/22 relegation battle and then, this season, succumbed to the drop.

OUTGOING OWNER - Andrea Radrizzani reached a deal to sell his share in Leeds United to 49ers Enterprises and has apologised to fans for how his tenure ended. Pic: Getty

“We had 3 years of exciting football with Marcelo and an historical moments for the Club,” Tweeted Radrizzani.

“I am sorry it didn’t end as I wanted and I disappointed you all. We did mistakes and we paid a big price for it. I am sure the Club is in good hands and have a bright future.”