‘It hurts’ – Leeds United group responds to FA charge but insist improvement has been seen

The FA confirmed this week that the Whites have a charge to face following a crowd control incident during their March game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

A statement from the governing body read: “Leeds United FC has been charged with misconduct for a crowd control incident that happened during its game against Brighton & Hove Albion FC in the Premier League on Saturday 11 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters - and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers - conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 20th minute and do not use words or behaviour that are improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with reference to sexual orientation."

The YEP understands the charge relates to homophobic chanting and Andrew Tilly of Marching Out Together, an LGBTQ+ fans group, says incidents like these defy the club's efforts to eradicate homophobia in the stands.

"It is always sad and depressing to hear homophobic and other offensive chanting at football matches," he told the YEP.

"It hurts that there is a residual small number of Leeds fans whose behaviour has remained unchanged despite the huge efforts by Leeds United to raise awareness about discrimination and to help all fans feel safe at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Realistically some people will retain their bigoted and ignorant attitudes whatever punishments are handed out and whatever attempts are made to educate them. It’s particularly sad that this news breaks during Pride month, when most members of the LGBT+ community are celebrating being able to live their true lives. We would just urge all fans to challenge offensive behaviour from when they hear it and report it when necessary. And to avoid joining in inappropriate group chanting at all times."

FA CHARGE - Leeds United were hit with an FA charge over homophobic chanting during their game against Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Andrew believes, however, that things have improved on that front, thanks to the club's efforts and a willingness to work with groups like Marching Out Together. He says more Leeds fans are comfortable with shutting down homophobia, racism and other incidents of discrimination.

"I know from personal experience at home and away games that, due to the work of the club over recent years with Marching Out Together, many more fans feel empowered to call out homophobic, racist and other abuse when they hear it," he said.

"A few years ago I wouldn’t have felt safe challenging an away fan shouting “f*****” at an opposition player - but today, on most occasions, I feel able to do so, confident that I have the backing of the majority of decent Leeds fans around me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As always we would like to thank the vast majority of decent Leeds fans who back the work Marching Out Together does, and place on record our thanks for the continuing initiatives the club is taking to support the LGBT+ fanbase and local community."

The club has until Wednesday 21 June to provide a response to the FA charge, which was the second crowd-related charge in the space of a week. Leeds also have a case to answer over an incident involving a supporter who confronted Eddie Howe in the Elland Road technical area during Newcastle United's visit to LS11 late on last season.