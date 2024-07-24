Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United were rumoured to be hijacking the move but the YEP understands those reports were wide of the mark.

A rather chaotic 24-hour transfer saga surrounding Leeds United looks set to end with Harrison Burrows undergoing medical tests ahead of his £3million move to Sheffield United.

Burrows emerged as a reported target for Leeds on Wednesday after Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony seemingly hinted at a bid sent from West Yorkshire. The Posh transfer chief suggested five Championship clubs had submitted offers while on national radio station talkSPORT, with a ‘couple’ accepted.

It was mentioned that Sheffield United had done ‘good business’, seemingly in an attempt to push the Peterborough chairman on potential suitors for Burrows. “So have Leeds, so have a few others,” he responded with a wry smile. “There's always interest in our young talent, it's what we do and we haven't finished our own shopping, so we still have a bit to do.”

Sheffield United are thought to have been in for Burrows all summer but MacAnthony’s comment led to inevitable rumours Leeds were looking to hijack the move, which drew plenty of reaction on social media. But the YEP understands Daniel Farke’s side have not had an offer accepted for the 22-year-old and a move to Bramall Lane is now edging closer.

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday morning that Burrows was in Sheffield undergoing medical tests, with the expectation being he will soon be announced as a Blades player. The attacking left-back was crowned League One Player of the Season earlier this year and now looks set to make the step up, albeit with one of Leeds’ promotion rivals rather than the Whites themselves.

Sheffield United were at Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening, following Leeds to the League Two outfit’s Exercise Stadium for a pre-season friendly. The Blades won 4-1 on the night and Wilder appeared to hint a move for Burrows was close after full-time.

“There’s been a lot of talk,” Wilder told BBC Sport’s Football Heaven. “We’re pretty close so we have to wait and see what happens over the next 24, 48 hours. It’s no secret that we’re after a few players and his profile is one we are looking at.”

Tuesday’s rumour mill also saw Leeds linked with interest in Sammie Szmodics, who is thought to have been the subject of a recent bid from Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town. As with reports surrounding Burrows, the YEP understands Szmodics, who bagged an outstanding 27 Championship goals last season on his way to the Golden Boot, is not on the main list of transfer targets at Leeds.

The Whites have been efficient in the transfer window so far and the majority of signings have come with almost no speculation. Joe Rodon was the only name to appear in gossip columns before his £10m permanent arrival, but even that was only due to his past loan at Elland Road and most reports suggested he would snub a return in favour of Premier League football.

