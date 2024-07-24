Departed Leeds United star delighted to land fresh start after 'unstable' claim
Cody Drameh says he’s really happy to have secured a move to Hull City after an ‘unstable’ period with Leeds United. The 22-year-old joined the Whites academy from Fulham in 2020 but he made just 10 senior appearances during four years with the club and would have seen his game-time limited once more with Jayden Bogle signing from Sheffield United over the weekend while Sam Byram provides more strong competition at right-back.
Drameh joins Hull on a free transfer but Leeds will still earn money from the deal as they are due training compensation. The player was offered a new deal at the end of the season, which guaranteed the Whites would be paid compensation which can either be agreed between the clubs or settled via a tribunal.
Drameh has previously been out on loan at Cardiff City, Luton Town and spent the entirety of last campaign with Birmingham City, who were relegated to League One. It was quite the contrast to his time with the Hatters, as he helped Rob Edwards’ side earn promotion to the Premier League in 2023. He has penned a three-year deal in East Yorkshire with the option for a further season and admits he is keen to have some stability after a number of loan spells at Leeds.
Drameh said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.
“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice. I’d say I’m an all-rounder. I like to get up and down, quite energetic, I like defending, one-v-ones and I can add something in attack. Now it’s finally done, I’m looking forward to getting my head down, getting among the team and working with the coaches. I’m really looking forward to a positive season.”
