Leeds United got their promotion bid back on track with a thrilling 4-3 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night. The Whites went 1-0 down early on but responded to take a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford.

Boro hit back on the half-hour mark but Willy Gnonto restored the visitors’ advantage before half time. Summerville then struck what proved to be the decisive goal just after the hour mark as he curled in a beautiful effort in front of the away supporters. A nervy ending ensued when Emmanuel Latte Lath scored his second on 87 minutes, but Daniel Farke’s men held on to move back into the top two.

Leeds have the chance to put more pressure on Ipswich ahead of the weekend as they take on QPR at Loftus Road on Friday night with the Tractor Boys not in action until Saturday evening, when they make the trip to play-off chasing Hull City. Following Monday’s important win, we have rounded up some of the latest Leeds United news below.

Sharp praises Firpo impact

Hull City striker turned Sky Sports pundit Billy Sharp hailed Junior Firpo’s ‘unbelievable’ assist for Patrick Bamford’s goal at the Riverside Stadium on Monday. The left-back whipped in a delicious cross that was turned in by Bamford’s chest, with the Boro defence and goalkeeper left unsettled by the quality of the cross.

Sharp, who spent one year with Leeds between 2014-2015, was in the Sky Sport studio and said at half-time: “The ball is unbelievable, very much like Stewart Downing. I think the keeper has got to do better but then Patrick Bamford does very well just to get something on it.”

Firpo revealed after the game that he nearly threw up on the pitch, as he claimed two assists on the night to help Leeds end their run of three games without a win.

O’Neill to replace Wilkinson at LMA

Former Celtic and Aston Villa manager Martin O’Neill will become the new chairman of the League Managers' Association at the end of the season as former Leeds United boss Howard Wilkinson prepares to step down from the role.

Wilkinson announced his decision to step down from the position in February with the 80-year-old in the role for over 30 years. Wilkinson is best known for winning the second division title with Leeds in 1990 before going on to win the first division in 1992, the final top-flight league title before the introduction of the Premier League.

O’Neill said of his appointment: “I am extremely proud to be voted the new LMA Chair by my fellow managers. I am succeeding Howard Wilkinson who has, for over 30 years, overseen the growth of the LMA and served its members with great distinction, dedication and passion.