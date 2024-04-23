Ex-Leeds United pair named among favourites for vacant EFL manager job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United men Neil Warnock and Lee Bowyer have been named among the favourites for the vacant Barnsley job. Barnsley are looking for a new manager at this late stage of the season after making the surprise decision to part ways with former White Neill Collins on Monday.

Collins failed to pick up a win in his last five games in charge at Oakwell, but the Tykes remain fifth in League One and will be pushing to secure a play-off spot this weekend when they take on Northampton Town on home soil. It remains unclear whether Barnsley intend to make a swift appointment in time for Saturday's do or die clash or allow interim boss Martin Devaney to take charge.

However, that hasn't stopped bookies opening the market for Barnsley's next permanent boss and a few familiar faces feature towards the top end of the odds list. Devaney is the favourite for the job while Michael Duff is also a leading contender to return to South Yorkshire after leading the club to the play-off final last season.

Doncaster Rovers chief and former Barnsley player Grant McCann is also a possible candidate and ex-Leeds manager Warnock is linked. Warnock has never managed Barnsley but he did make 57 appearances for the club in the 70s as a player and might be tempted to make a return to Oakwell 46 years after his departure.

Warnock's last stint in management came earlier this year as he had just over a month in charge at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen and he has recently announced his retirement from the game.

Former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer is another possible candidate for the job. Bowyer won promotion from League One with Charlton in 2019, but he hasn't managed a club since leaving Birmingham City in 2022. He's been in charge of the Montserrat national team since September last year.

