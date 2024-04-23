Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old ended a six-game goal drought to put Leeds 2-1 up during the first half at the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening, capitalising on goalkeeper Seny Dieng's hesitance and Junior Firpo's whipped delivery from the left flank to net his ninth goal of the season, across all competitions.

Bamford has struggled for form of late after a resurgent beginning to the calendar year but scored when it mattered most as Leeds fought back from a goal down to defeat former employers Boro on Teesside and keep alive the Whites' hopes of automatic promotion this season.

Leeds moved back into the top two with victory at the Riverside and trail promotion rivals Leicester by a point ahead of tonight's fixture between Enzo Maresca's Foxes and Russell Martin's Saints in the East Midlands.

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports host and ex-Leeds midfielder David Prutton, Bamford was asked whether he would be keeping a keen eye on the table-top Championship clash.

"You know what, I'll probably watch the Arsenal game," Bamford responded. "It's just for the nerves, honestly," the Leeds striker added in jest.

Earlier in the interview, Bamford had discussed Leeds' change in approach for the second half, which ultimately delivered United's fourth and most decisive goal of the night against Boro, courtesy of Crysencio Summerville's curler.

"We want to stick to our beliefs and processes but we said at half-time, the way Middlesbrough were playing that it was going to be tough and we've got to suffer a bit and to be patient and kind of enjoy the suffering a bit, make sure we're compact. We know we're a good counter-attacking team, and we'll get chances.

"I think it was all going to plan until the last five minutes," Bamford added.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's clever, looping header over Illan Meslier gave the hosts a glimmer of hope of salvaging something from the match during the closing stages of normal time and into stoppages, but the Whites held on and reclaim their spot in the automatic promotion places.