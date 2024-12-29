Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds have gone top of the Championship - and it’s expected to get even better.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A big new boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected - with a fresh blow to a key rival.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved top of the Championship through Boxing Day evening’s 2-0 victory at Stoke City which put Leeds ahead of second-placed Sheffield United on goal difference and one point ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will now make a very quick return to action with this evening’s 5.45pm kick-off at Derby County - by which time the bookmakers believe Farke’s Whites will be back in second place.

In another day of staggered kick-off times for key promotion contenders, Sheffield United take on West Brom at Bramall Lane in a 12.30pm start.

The seventh-placed Baggies are just two points off the play-offs but the bookies think Chris Wilder’s Blades will bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat at home to Burnley with victory against the managerless visitors following Carlos Corberan’s exit to Valencia.

The Blades are odds-on with some firms and no bigger than 11-10 but as short as 10-11 to beat West Brom who are heading to Bramall Lane as 16-5 shots with 23-10 on offer about the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, though, have received fresh big backing from the bookmakers ahead of their 5.45pm kick-off at Derby in which the oddsmakers fully expect the Whites to register the new boost of another away win before a fresh blow for Burnley.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are odds-on across the board to win at Pride Park in being no bigger than 4-6 but as short as 4-7 with some firms. Derby are 5-1 shots despite home advantage whilst the draw is available at 16-5.

Victory would put Leeds four points ahead of Burnley and the bookies believe there’s a good chance that the Clarets will then stay four points adrift. Scott Parker’s side will be last to play when facing Middlesbrough at The Riverside in an 8pm kick-off in which Michael Carrick’s seventh-placed visitors are favourites to take all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro are as short as 5-4 with some firms and no bigger than 7-5 whereas Burnley can be backed at 11-5. The draw is a 12-5 chance.

Fourth-placed Sunderland are now four points behind Leeds and the Black Cats are 13-10 favourites to take a victory from their 3pm kick-off at Stoke although the hosts are not totally unfancied at 9-4.