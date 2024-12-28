Daniel Farke’s Whites sat in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place heading into Christmas, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and just one point clear of third-placed Burnley. But the picture then changed via a big Sheffield United and Burnley twist on Boxing Day afternoon as the Blades and Clarets met at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s side could have moved seven points ahead of Burnley with a victory yet instead fell to a 2-0 defeat which slashed the gap between the two sides to just a point. The victory for Scott Parker’s side also booted Leeds out of the automatic spots and down to third as the Clarets moved second.

The result, though, left both teams within hailing distance for Leeds in their Boxing Day evening kick-off at Stoke City in which the Whites knew that a victory would take them top. Joel Piroe’s brace made it mission accomplished, leaving Leeds top of the pile above Sheffield United on goal difference with a one-point gap back to third-placed Burnley.

There was also a fresh twist involving fourth-placed Sunderland who were pegged back by a last-minute Blackburn Rovers equaliser in a see-saw game at Ewood Park in which the Black Cats trailed but then led. The draw has left Sunderland four points behind both Leeds and Sheffield United and six points ahead of fifth-placed Blackburn who do, however, have a game in hand.