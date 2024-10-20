Big boost for key Leeds United promotion rival and change in automatics race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A big boost has arrived the way of a key Leeds promotion rival.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sunderland have received another fresh boost which has changed the early picture in the Championship’s automatics race.

The Black Cats held leadership of the division on the return to action after the October international break but dropped down to second place as Leeds dropped to third upon Burnley’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had moved second with Friday night’s 2-0 triumph at home to Sheffield United and level on points with Sunderland who then took in their game in hand at Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

The first half of the contest ended goalless but Wilson Isodor’s strike put the Black Cats ahead in the 63rd minute and his effort proved the only goal of the game.

The win, Sunderland’s seventh success of the season, sent the Black Cats top, one point ahead of second-placed Burnley and back to being three points ahead of third-placed Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites - level on points with fourth-placed Sheffield United - are two points behind the Clarets in the division’s second automatic promotion place.

Nevertheless, with both Burnley and Sunderland playing on Wednesday night, victory for Leeds against Tuesday night’s eighth-placed visitors Watford would send them top.

Leeds and Sheffield United are both just one point ahead of fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers.