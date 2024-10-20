'Big' - Joel Piroe issues Leeds United warning with Sheffield United admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joel Piroe has issued a Leeds United warning.

Whites striker Joel Piroe has issued a Leeds United warning in the aftermath of Friday night’s impressive 2-0 victory against Sheffield United.

Dutch forward Piroe was recalled to the starting line up for the 2-2 draw at Sunderland before the international break and kept his place in the front line for Friday’s visit of the previously unbeaten Blades.

Young striker Mateo Joseph consequently again started from the bench but Piroe and Joseph linked up together in the 90th minute as the Dutchman set up Joseph to bag United’s second goal in a very taking 2-0 success.

The win - which Piroe admitted was a big one - took Leeds to within touching distance of top spot - but Piroe has declared the need to maintain focus after such an impressive triumph.

Taking to his Instagram page, Piroe wrote: “Big W. But we need to stay focused.”

Several of Piroe’s teammates posted replies, including Joseph who expressed his approval of Piroe’s assist

“What a pass,” wrote the Spain under-21s international.

Largie Ramazani and Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, both hailed Piroe with the simple comment of “player”.