'Big' - Joel Piroe issues Leeds United warning with Sheffield United admission

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:44 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 13:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Joel Piroe has issued a Leeds United warning.

Whites striker Joel Piroe has issued a Leeds United warning in the aftermath of Friday night’s impressive 2-0 victory against Sheffield United.

Dutch forward Piroe was recalled to the starting line up for the 2-2 draw at Sunderland before the international break and kept his place in the front line for Friday’s visit of the previously unbeaten Blades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young striker Mateo Joseph consequently again started from the bench but Piroe and Joseph linked up together in the 90th minute as the Dutchman set up Joseph to bag United’s second goal in a very taking 2-0 success.

For the latest Whites news, sign up for the YEP’s free Leeds newsletter.

The win - which Piroe admitted was a big one - took Leeds to within touching distance of top spot - but Piroe has declared the need to maintain focus after such an impressive triumph.

Taking to his Instagram page, Piroe wrote: “Big W. But we need to stay focused.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several of Piroe’s teammates posted replies, including Joseph who expressed his approval of Piroe’s assist

“What a pass,” wrote the Spain under-21s international.

Largie Ramazani and Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, both hailed Piroe with the simple comment of “player”.

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedPascal StruijkSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice