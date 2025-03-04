Leeds have received fresh big backing in their promotion quest.

Another fresh big boost is firmly expected in Leeds United’s promotion quest and a Whites ‘last laugh’ after fresh twists.

Leeds saw their advantage at the top of the Championship table cut back to three points as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom was followed by a 2-1 victory for second-placed Sheffield United at QPR.

The draw against West Brom did extend the Leeds cushion in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley to eight points but with the Clarets having a game in hand.

For the Clarets, that game in hand presents itself with tonight’s clash at Cardiff City and Burnley now play twice before Leeds return to action with Sunday’s 12 noon kick-off at Portsmouth.

Beforehand, Burnley face Luton Town at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off as Sheffield United take on Preston North End at Bramall Lane at the same time.

The bookmakers expect two back-to-back wins for Burnley and a victory for the Blades against Preston to leave Leeds only top on goal difference and just two points ahead of Burnley.

But Sunday’s clash at Portsmouth will then represent a Leeds game in hand and the bookmakers fully expect Farke’s side to have the last laugh both on Sunday and in the overall promotion race itself.

As part of more big backing for Farke’s side, Leeds have been installed as very strong odds on favourites for Sunday’s contest at Fratton Park in being no bigger than 10-21 but as short as 4-11 with some firms.

Portsmouth might be at home but John Mousinho’s side have a stack of players out injured and can be backed at 6-1 to cause an upset. The draw is on offer at 15-4.

In further big backing for Farke’s side, Leeds have the first seven players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 4-1.

Ahead of Burnley’s clash at Cardiff tonight, Farke’s side are eye-wateringly short-priced favourites for both the title and automatic promotion.

Despite Sheffield United closing the gap, Leeds are no bigger than 1-8 to win the division but as short as 1-11 with some firms. The Blades are 8s whilst Burnley are as big as 20s.

Farke’s Whites are 1-12 to seal automatic promotion whereas Sheffield United are 4-6 and Burnley 8-5. Sunderland are now as big as 10s.