Daniel Farke’s Whites went into the weekend having opened up a five-point gap back to second-placed Sheffield United and holding a seven-point buffer in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.
Leeds, though, have now seen their advantage at the top of the table cut back to three points after a 2-1 win for the Blades at QPR on the back of a 1-1 draw for Farke’s Whites at home to West Brom.
That result still extended the gap back to third-placed Burnley to eight points but the Clarets can now cut the deficit back to five points with a victory from Tuesday night’s game in hand at Cardiff City.
The fourth team in a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland also made inroads with Friday night’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday although the Black Cats are well adrift in being 11 points behind Leeds, eight behind the Blades and three behind Burnley who have a game in hand.
Nevertheless, the picture has changed and the bookies have now delivered fresh Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland verdicts in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Prices for relegation are used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.
