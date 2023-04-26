Gary Lineker was over the moon with Leicester City’s draw with Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Leeds missed a big opportunity in the first of back-to-back relegation six-pointers, giving up a lead late on to draw with the Foxes. Luis Sinisterra put the Whites ahead before going off injured later in the game, and that looked to be enough for Javi Gracia’s men.

But Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison combined to set Jamie Vardy on his way late on, and the former England striker netter his first goal since October to secure a cricial away point for the Foxes.

For Leeds, it was an opportunity missed, and they are now within two points of the relegation zone, with Everton below them still having to play this week.

To make matters worse, Leeds have one of the worst run-ins of all of the teams involved in this relegation battle, facing Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle United within their last four games. That only heaps the pressure on this weekend’s clash with fellow strugglers AFC Bournemouth - the last game before Leeds go into that difficult four-game stretch to finish the season.

As for Leicester, they are one point worse off than Leeds, and they by no means have an easy run-in, facing relegation rivals Everton this weekend before facing Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham in their final four games.

It’s for that reason Leicester fans will have been over the moon to get a point from an away game they were on course to lose. One of those fans is Gary Lineker, who took to Twitter to express his joy at the equaliser.