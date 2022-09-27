Willy Gnonto has once again sparked conversation amongst Leeds United supporters following his influential turn in Italy’s 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Hungary on Monday evening.

The teenager was handed his third senior international start, and his sixth cap overall, in Budapest, making him just the third player in the post-war history of the Azzurri to reach that milestone before his 19th birthday.

Gnonto was entrusted with leading the line from the outset by Roberto Mancini, and repaid his manager’s faith midway through the first half by playing a key role in Italy’s opener.

The young forward seized upon a loose back pass to Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to force an error from the RB Leipzig stopper.

In doing so, Gnonto was taken out, but also created a gilded opportunity as the ball ricocheted to Giacomo Raspadori, who slotted into the unguarded net.

The Leeds talent lasted until shortly after the hour mark, when he was taken off by Mancini, seemingly in a precautionary move. Gnonto held his back and grimaced as he left the pitch, but appeared to be moving freely otherwise.

At the time of writing, the precocious attacker is yet to make his senior debut for Leeds - although it is worth reiterating that the Whites have only played one fixture since his arrival at Elland Road

Prior to Gnonto’s signing, however, head coach Jesse Marsch suggested the teenager was not yet ready for the rigours of the Premier League.

Mancini’s continued faith at international level has seemingly convinced many Leeds supporters that their summer signing should be trusted with a senior role in the club’s plans - and perhaps even in this weekend’s top flight clash with Aston Villa.

Writing after Gnonto’s involvement in Italy’s first goal, @jamesnay118 tweeted: “Start him ASAP on Sunday”, and @Jezaldinho tweeted: “It absolutely baffles me that Gnonto plays up front for Italy but is just a promising U21 player when back at Leeds. If he’s not at least on the bench for Villa then...”

Likewise, @David_wzd4 tweeted: “Wouldn’t mind Gnonto starting against Villa”, while @MattyHill83 took a more incredulous view of the situation, cheekily writing: “NoT ReAdY fOR LeEDS tHOuGh”.

Others were of the opinion that the striker’s contributions on the world stage could force Marsch into a rethink on his role at Elland Road.

@PaulMulcair1, for instance, tweeted: “Can’t be left out of [the] first team”, while @lufcluke91 added: “He’s ready for the first team for sure, needs a run out! Massively rated in Italy and has raw talent and loads of potential. Him starting for Italy’s senior squad and Mancini coming out and praising him should be enough for the club to at least give Jesse a thought”.

Many other supporters, impressed by Gnonto’s efforts, highlighted the big impact he could have for the Whites further down the line.

@Markydh tweeted: “Jesse will absolutely LOVE this. We won’t see him get many minutes for us ‘til after the World Cup though because he’s barely had a training session since joining”.

@RPlufc93 added: “He’s ready to play a part for us, not having it that he isn’t. Him and Summerville could be a very exciting future”.

But while much of the focus was on the player himself, some fans took a moment to hail the recruitment policy that secured his cut-price move to Elland Road in the first place.