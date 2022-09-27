Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto led the line for Roberto Mancini’s Italy side as they saw off Hungary in UEFA Nations League Group A last night.

The 18-year-old was handed his third start in blue, matching the record first set by 1982 World Cup winner and Internazionale icon Giuseppe Bergomi 40 years ago.

Gnonto’s sixth cap – and third start – have all came before he turns 19 in November, a feat achieved only by Bergomi and former Newcastle United, Internazionale and AS Roma defender Davide Santon in the post-war era.

Hungary's defender Willi Orban (L) and Italy's forward Degnand Wilfried Gnonto vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group 3 football match between Hungary and Italy in Budapest on September 26, 2022. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

His involvement paid off for the Azzurri midway through the first half, as the United speedster seized upon a loose pass back to Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, and attempted to round the RB Leipzig stopper.

In doing so, Gnonto not only put his body on the line as Gulacsi clattered into him, but also created the opportunity for Italy’s opening goal as the ball popped up to Giacomo Raspadori who slotted into the unguarded net.

Throughout the contest in Budapest, Gnonto was alert to pressing traps, as directed by Italy’s coaching staff, and helped harass Hungary into giving up possession inside their own half.

The teenager was substituted shortly after the hour mark, having taken a number of knocks from the imposing Hungarian back-line.

Despite holding his back and grimacing as he jogged off, Gnonto’s substitution appeared to be a precautionary one with Italy already two goals up.

He will now return to Thorp Arch where he will undergo a routine post-international break assessment from the club’s medical staff before being thrust into this week’s training ahead of the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Gnonto is yet to make his senior debut after signing on deadline day last month, however Leeds have only played one senior fixture since the Italian’s arrival in West Yorkshire.