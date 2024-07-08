Leeds United target Couhaib Driouech | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United have the opportunity to bring in some new faces over the coming weeks

Leeds United-linked Couhaib Driouech has been snapped up by PSV.

The winger, who is 22-years-old, has joined the Eredivisie side from Excelsior on a permanent deal and he has penned a five-year contract running until 2029.

He has become the Dutch giants’ second signing of the summer following their league title win under Peter Bosz.

PSV’s Director of Football Affairs Earnest Stewart has said: "It is a player with a lot of qualities. Because of his speed and technique he can create and finish chances. He proved at Excelsior Rotterdam that he can perform under pressure and also then make his mark on matches. I am happy that it worked out.”

Driouech himself has said: "I am very happy to be here and to put on the PSV shirt. For me it's really an honor to be able to play here. I was on vacation with Ismael Saibari just last week and he said I would be crazy if I didn't come."

According to Dutch news outlet ED Nieuws, Leeds were interested in luring the attacker over to England this summer as they hunt for new signings under Daniel Farke. La Liga giants Sevilla were also said to be keen.

BBC Sport claim fellow Championship side Swansea City were also admirers and looked into a move for him last January. However, nothing materialised in the end.

Both the Whites and the Swans will have to pursue other potential targets now over the coming weeks after his completed switch to PSV.

Leeds could have seen Driouech as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. With Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James still at the club though, he may have struggled to get straight into the starting XI in West Yorkshire.

The Netherlands-born man represents Morocco internationally and has played a few times for their Under-23’s as he looks to break into their senior team in the near future.

He started his career at Heerenveen and rose up through their academy ranks.

Driouech was a regular at various different youth levels before he broke into their first-team as a teenager in 2020.

Excelsior then lured him away in 2021 and he went on to become a key player at the Van Donge & De Roo Stadion over the past three seasons.

He made 101 appearances for them in all competitions and chipped in with 16 goals and 16 assists. However, they were relegated to the second tier this past term after losing the relegation play-off.

Driouech has been weighing up his options over recent times and although the likes of Leeds and Swansea have been mentioned as interested parties, he has now decided to link up with PSV.