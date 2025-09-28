Former Arsenal and Spurs stars amongst players Leeds United can sign for nothing

Leeds United are already reaping the benefits from what was an ambitious summer transfer window as ten new faces arrived at Elland Road ahead of the new Premier League season.

After securing the Championship title on the final day of last season and landing a return to the top flight, the Elland Road hierarchy authorised a spend of around £100 million as Daniel Farke’s squad was boosted in preparation to face the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool.

The likes of Sean Longstaff, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach have all impressed during the opening two months of the season and have established themselves as key players within the Whites ranks.

The focus has already switched towards the January transfer window and adding further strength to Farke’s squad in a bid to remain in top tier. Leeds are able to sign free agents at the moment and there are some intriguing options on a list of players without a club - although they would not be able to feature until January.

1 . Takehiro Tomiyasu Last club: Arsenal