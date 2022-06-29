Arsenal legend gutted amid Chelsea and Leeds United Raphinha transfer update

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has made it clear that the Gunners’ failure to recruit Raphinha is a blow to their transfer plans.

The North London club looked set to secure the Leeds United winger on a permanent deal this summer, despite his reported desire to join Barcelona.

However, reports have emerged this week that the Brazilian is nearing a move to Chelsea instead, with the Whites agreeing a £55 million deal to part ways with Raphinha.

Despite Arsenal having a number of options in attack, Parlour was disappointed that they have missed out on the 25-year-old to their rivals.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “That’s a bit of a blow, he’s been a brilliant player for Leeds. You know every single Leeds fan will look at it and think we’re desperate to keep him but he’s moved on.

“That was another player who would have really strengthened the squad because we know they have to play Europa League next year so they’ll have a lot more games than last season so you need that big squad.

“They are not too bad in the wide areas with Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Saka but again if they could’ve got he would’ve been a fantastic signing from Arenal’s point of view.”

Despite a poor season from the Whites last time out, Raphinha managed 11 goals and three assists in the Premier League and attracted interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs.

United could have been set to lose the former Rennes man for just £25 million if they had been relegated to the Championship, however fans will still be disappointed to see their star man leave after two years at Elland Road.