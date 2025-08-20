'Top player' - Arsenal star’s surprise praise for Leeds United man

Leeds United will travel to the Emirates Stadium this weekend to face Arsenal in their first away game of the Premier League season.

Leeds United will face a stern test of their Premier League credentials when they face a tough looking visit to Arsenal in their first away game since they returned to the top flight.

The Whites have been relishing the opportunity to face the elite of the English game following their Championship title win last season - and they will travel to North London in good heart after a penalty from Lukas Nmecha ensured they got their season underway with a narrow home win against Everton on Monday night.

History is not on the Whites side ahead of Saturday evening’s meeting with the Gunners as they have failed to win in seven games at the Emirates Stadium and have not beaten Arsenal in an away game since Ian Harte, Marc Viduka and Harry Kewell netted in a famous 3-2 win at Highbury that handed the Premier League title to Manchester United.

The modern day Gunners will provide a sizeable challenge for Daniel Farke’s men with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba all rated among the very best players in their positions with the Premier League. The same can be said of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice - although the former West Ham United star has revealed he has a somewhat surprise admiration for one of the Leeds players he will face this weekend.

Speaking earlier this year in an interview with a Japanese television station, the England midfielder said: "The guy at Leeds, he's an unbelievable player. Is it [Ao] Tanaka? Yeah, I've seen him play, he's a top player. Obviously the Championship gets shown on the TV all the time and Leeds are a massive club, so it's good to have them back in the Premier League, but I know he's been like their Player of the Season and when I watch him play he's a really good player, really energetic, really good on the ball."

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka?

The ever-present midfielder racked up 45 appearances across all competitions during his first season in English football, chipping in with five goals. | Getty Images

Speaking about the 32-times capped Japan international last season, the Whites boss said: “He is technically so outstanding he has to fix the watches of the referees. Tiger Tanaka can do everything. He is an unbelievable signing so far. Quality with and without the ball is outstanding. Not played in a top league yet. Delivers like this in a shirt so heavy is outstanding. Character is relaxed and laid back.

“He is happy to have his peace and pretends he is not capable of talking. He does not realise I am listening to him with his team-mates and he is very funny. Really cool guy. The best judgement is when you see the team-mates and they have so much fun with him and celebrate with him.”

