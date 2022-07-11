Backup for Patrick Bamford is desperately needed, after the 28-year-old's persistent injury woes hampered Leeds badly in their second term in the Premier League.

Though his absence was far from the only factor in United's relatively toothless attack - who scored just two thirds of the total netted in the previous term - the need for a proven out-and-out striker was never felt so starkly than at 2pm on Saturday afternoons, when the release of yet another team sheet with assorted players plugging the gap at number nine inspired resounding groans among the Whites fanbase.

Jesse Marsch has already shown considerable faith in youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, whose moments in the spotlight in the closing games of last season had a significant impact on the ever-so-tight bottom of the table standings on the final day.

But Leeds have made clear that bringing in another experienced striker is a priority of theirs this window, and with the £42m earned from the sale of Kalvin Phillips and the imminent sale of Brazilian star Raphinha, United have a chance to bag one with real calibre.

Raphinha's sale could enable a higher bid for top target Charles de Ketelaere and Leeds are also showing interest in 18-year-old Sonny Perkins, though the West Ham United wantaway wouldn't offer experience beyond what the likes of Gelhardt and Greenwood already offer in the Whites' ranks.

One name which recently emerged is Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Paris St Germain striker Arnaud Kalimuendo. Pic: Francois Lo Presti.

Kalimuendo is a Paris St Germain academy graduate who plays for France Under 21s.

Though he is under contract with the Ligue 1 holders until 2024, the 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at rival French top flight side Lens - where his experience as a regular feature in Franck Haise's team has brought him on leaps and bounds.According to the Telegraph, Leeds put in a bid in the region of €20m for the striker last month - but it's clear that PSG are not willing to let go of him for anything less than their £21m valuation.

The youngster's impressive passing is a significant string to his bow and a probable factor in the French giants' substantial asking price.

Kalimuendo is among the top 1% of strikers across Europe for pass completion, with an impressive hit rate across a range of distances, according to FBREF.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford receives treatment for an injury. Pic: Ian MacNicol.

His tidy passing could prove a valuable asset in a team that likes to play vertically such as the one which Jesse Marsch is building in LS11.

Four Leeds United regulars achieved a better completion rate last season - Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo - but for an offensive player to limit the moments he puts a foot wrong while under pressure from defenders is an attractive quality - what's more, his completion outstrips that achieved by Bamford, the man he'd be tussling for a spot at Elland Road.

Though Kalimuendo's 12-goal 2021/2022 haul cannot be fairly held up against the injured Bamford's total, the Lens loanee managed to hit the target with nearly 50% of his efforts, which is double that achieved by Bamford, who only challenged the 'keeper in one in every four shots.

Leeds fans can't expect the same level of service from Kalimuendo as is offered by their current number nine, though - while Bamford has provided an assist for every two goals he's scored over the last two seasons, Kalimuendo has been less involved in build-up play and failed to register an assist across 32 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

Pascal Struijk boasted the best pass completion at Leeds United last season with 87.3%. Pic: Stu Forster.

United are looking at a player who won't drop deep, but will consistently make himself available for a pass and pull off some lethal shots in front of goal.

A striker who has been firing in goals in one of Europe's top leagues since he was 18 is an appealing prospect for many clubs - so it's no surprise that Leeds reportedly face competition from Inter Milan and Newcastle for Kalimuendo's signature.