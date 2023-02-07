‘Not on my radar’ - Ange Postecoglou already issued verdict on Premier League switch amid Leeds United links
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is being linked with Leeds United, and he has already spoken about Premier League links in the past.
Ange Postecoglou has already spoken about links to the Premier League amid talk of the Celtic boss taking over at Leeds United.
Leeds are now searching for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday, and a number of possible canidates are being linked. West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is an early favourite, while Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has emerged as a bookies’ favourite over the last 24 hours, although is not thought to be a front-runner.
Postecoglou has impressed during his time at Celtic Park, and has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past. He is now being linked with Leeds, and with that in mind, it’s worth revisiting comments made in Australia in October 2022 when he was asked about making the switch to the Premier League.
“It doesn’t work that way mate, I don’t field calls! I’ve got a pretty private number,” he said. “And people go through different channels for that. But it doesn’t come on my radar. Right at the moment, I’m really focused. I’ve got a massive job. And as I said, we’re just building a side here. And I’ve never looked too far ahead. If you look at my career, it’s kind of gone in places where I’ve always been challenged, and right now the challenge is here. And I’m enjoying it, we’re still building something here.
“I don’t change that focus in respect to what outside noise there may be about myself. It’s no different to being a player. If you do well, obviously, you get attention. But none of that happens unless you’re doing the job you do very well.”
Celtic are currently nine points ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and Postecoglou is on course for his second Scottish Premiership title.