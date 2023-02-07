Ange Postecoglou has already spoken about links to the Premier League amid talk of the Celtic boss taking over at Leeds United.

Postecoglou has impressed during his time at Celtic Park, and has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past. He is now being linked with Leeds, and with that in mind, it’s worth revisiting comments made in Australia in October 2022 when he was asked about making the switch to the Premier League.

“It doesn’t work that way mate, I don’t field calls! I’ve got a pretty private number,” he said. “And people go through different channels for that. But it doesn’t come on my radar. Right at the moment, I’m really focused. I’ve got a massive job. And as I said, we’re just building a side here. And I’ve never looked too far ahead. If you look at my career, it’s kind of gone in places where I’ve always been challenged, and right now the challenge is here. And I’m enjoying it, we’re still building something here.

“I don’t change that focus in respect to what outside noise there may be about myself. It’s no different to being a player. If you do well, obviously, you get attention. But none of that happens unless you’re doing the job you do very well.”

