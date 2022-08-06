Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has explained how the Whites can pocket an additional £50million by extending Elland Road.

The Whites are now looking into expanding the stadium, which currently holds just under 38,000.

Though, there is a mammoth waiting list for season tickets, and not only could Leeds do with a bigger stadium, but there are also areas in need of a facelift.

Until now, the Whites have been cautious in expanding the stadium, given they are only recently coming out of a long period outside the Premier League.

Leeds have been in the Premier League for two seasons at this point, and they only overcame second season syndrome by the skin of their teeth.

The Whites secured safety on the final day of last season, but now in their third campaign, they will be hoping they are over the biggest challenge of their latest Premier League spell.

Boosted by the money that comes with two seasons in the top flight, Leeds can now look at expanding the stadium.

And in an interview with The Athletic, owner Radrizzani has provided an update.

“I always said to Angus Kinnear (Leeds’ chief executive), we’ll look at the expansion of the stadium when we’re in the third year of the Premier League,” he said.

“The chance to go back in the Championship is very high in the first and second year but much lower after.

“Now we can move on. Angus has initiated some activities to finance the project. It will be over £100million to renovate the West Stand and build it to a 55,000 capacity. We’re going step by step but, hopefully, we move soon with a financial partner.”

Speaking about the additional revenue the expansion could bring, Radrizzani added: “Our club now is around £205-£210m in revenue.

“If we develop the stadium to 55,000 attendance we could probably reach £260-£270m which will put us in the top eight to 10 in the league in terms of revenue.