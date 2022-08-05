Andrea Radrizzani sets Leeds United target and shares bold prediction plus Jack Harrison stance

Leeds will begin their third consecutive season back in the country's top flight on Saturday afternoon when last term’s tenth-placed finishers Wolves line up at Elland Road for a 3pm kick-off.

United only ensured their Premier League status on the final day of last season through a 2-1 victory at Brentford but Radrizzani is confident that Leeds will kick on this season and has shared his target for head coach Jesse Marsch's side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have lost the services of star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips after two club record sales to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively this summer but the Whites have made seven new signings in Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra plus youngsters Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins.

Leeds remain in the market for a new left back and striker option and Radrizzani cannot envisage Leeds being embroiled in matters at the foot of the division.

"This year, in my opinion, we’ve done a great job in the market and we have a very competitive team,” said the majority Whites owner in an interview with The Athletic.

“The target I set is between 10th to 14th position.

HANDS OFF: Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani says there is 'no way' winger Jack Harrison, above, will be sold by the Whites, despite Newcastle United interest. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

"If we’re lucky, we are close to 10th or more.

"If we aren’t lucky, we are 15th.

"But I think we are in that range.

"I don’t want to have any more heart-attack risk.

“I don’t have any doubt that we’ll avoid a situation similar to last season.

"It’s impossible.”

Likewise, Radrizzani also says there is no chance of in-demand winger Jack Harrison being sold by the club to Newcastle United.

The Magpies are keen on the Whites winger but Radrizzani quickly shut down any talk of the 25-year-old leaving the Whites.

“Absolutely not,” said the Italian.