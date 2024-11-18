Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has assessed his side’s start to the new campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Ampadu has delivered an exciting Leeds United message but with a Whites action warning.

Club captain Ampadu remains on the comeback trail from a knee injury but his side moved back into the division’s second automatic promotion spot, albeit briefly, with last weekend’s 2-0 win at home to QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds then dropped back to third the following day as Sheffield United saw off Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby, leaving Daniel Farke’s side in third place and two points behind both leaders Sunderland and the second-placed Blades.

Speaking to the YEP, Ampadu stated his view that his side’s start to the season must be viewed as positive, particularly with the ‘exciting’ factor of more Leeds ‘potential to unlock’.

Ampadu, though, also warned that actions must speak louder than words in his side’s bid for promotion at the second attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the YEP as part of the EFL Week of Action as he put Chapeltown Juniors under-9s girls through their paces, Ampadu was asked for his assessment of Leeds sitting third and being two points behind both Sunderland and the Blades.

"When you are sitting in third you can say it's positive which has been the case,” said the Whites captain.

“But we also know that we have got more to give, we have got more potential to unlock which I think is very, really exciting for us now. But it's all good and well talking about it, for us it's about going out and doing it on the pitch."