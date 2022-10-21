Jesse Marsch’s men are now without a win since late August, and they are just goal difference above the drop zone, albeit with a game in hand. The pressure is rampng up for Marsch and Leeds, who will be desperate toget back to theform they showed in the early stages of the season. In the meantime, here are some of the key headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Aaronson praised

Alan Shearer has praised Leeds star Brenden Aaronson for his performance against Leicester, despite the fact the Whites drew a blank.

“Very, very good play again from Aaronson,” he told Amazon Prime. “The way he glides past players. When you’ve got a player like that who can drag your team 15 or 20 yards up the pitch like that. Aaronson, so enthusiastic with that ball, isn’t he. So passionate at taking care of that ball, the way he glides with it. It looks very easy for him to go past players with his body shape.”

White slammed

Former Leeds goalkeepr Paul Robinson has slammed his former side for their performance against Leicester.

“We talked about it pre-game, what it’s like to play at the bottom of the league - it’s tough,” Robinson told Amazon Prime. “It was a Leicester team tonight who were under pressure at home against the Leeds side who we expected to press. They didn’t do that.

“I thought they were poor tonight. You saw the way they played against Arsenal, there was a lot of hope… and that’s been their problem all season. They play well in fits and starts. The consistency and the regularity of the performances aren’t there - they were poor tonight.