Brenden Aaronson fronts up to Leeds United 'problem' after Leicester City loss but provides assurance
Brenden Aaronson fronted up to a Leeds United problem following Thursday evening’s 2-0 defeat at Premier League hosts Leicester City but insisted his side would be fine in a season of ups and downs.
Four days after impressing but squandering a host of chances in a 1-0 loss at home to leaders Arsenal, Leeds were beaten 2-0 at Leicester who bagged just their second win of the season and moved off the bottom of the table.
Aaronson, though, said his side must keep their heads “straight” and insisted that Leeds would be “fine” ahead of Sunday’s swift return to action against Fulham at Elland Road.
Speaking post-match to post match media, Aaronson was presented with notion of Marsch citing how Leeds had put in performances this season that had deserved more but was asked if he agreed that this was not one of them.
"I wouldn’t say,” he insisted. "It's tough right now. We're in a tough stretch and at the end of the day, we have to get points. It's about the performances, they've been okay. But at the end of the day it's points and we're not getting the final final goal and getting the second or whatever it is. We're just struggling in that sense right now but we have to look on to Fulham and that's the season, it's up and downs and we’ve got to keep our head straight, and we'll be fine going on to Fulham.”
Asked what was missing in the first half in particular, Aaronson reasoned: “I felt like they just just came down and scored two goals. We started well, I thought, got some fouls, got some set pieces and it’s just tough taking that – two shots, two goals, but that's our problem right now."