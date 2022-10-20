News you can trust since 1890
Leicester City 2 Leeds United 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and gallery as quartet get 4s

An extremely flat Leeds United side fell to a 2-0 defeat at fellow Premier League basement battlers Leicester City – but how did we rate the performances?

By Graham Smyth
4 minutes ago

Leeds fell behind in the 16th minute after Marc Roca was robbed of possession in his own half and a cross from Dennis Praet was then turned home by Whites defender Robin Koch for an own goal. Luis Sinisterra was denied a fine equaliser when his shot cannoned back off the crossbar but Leicester doubled their advantage in the 35th minute through a calm finish from Harvey Branes after United were cut open behind Junior Firpo down the right flank. The Whites have now lost five of their last seven games, none of which have yielded a victory for a side left fifth-bottom and only above the division's drop zone on goal difference.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a miserable night at the King Power.

1. Illan Meslier

6 - Not at fault for either goal and had precious little else to do.

Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

2. Rasmus Kristensen

5 - Tried to get up and down but passing was problematic and looked dreadfully exposed whenever Leicester hit Barnes.

Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

3. Robin Koch

5 - Exposed by Leeds frailties, unable to avoid the own goal and his later yellow card. Hooked at the break as Leeds sought balance at centre-half.

Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

4. Diego Llorente

4 - Dragged out wide in the first half and looked so uncomfortable. Better in the second half next to Cooper but still had shaky moments.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

