Leicester City 2 Leeds United 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and gallery as quartet get 4s

Leeds fell behind in the 16th minute after Marc Roca was robbed of possession in his own half and a cross from Dennis Praet was then turned home by Whites defender Robin Koch for an own goal. Luis Sinisterra was denied a fine equaliser when his shot cannoned back off the crossbar but Leicester doubled their advantage in the 35th minute through a calm finish from Harvey Branes after United were cut open behind Junior Firpo down the right flank. The Whites have now lost five of their last seven games, none of which have yielded a victory for a side left fifth-bottom and only above the division's drop zone on goal difference.