Illan Meslier was sent off during Leeds United's visit to Preston North End in the Championship.

Leeds United are set to be without goalkeeper Illan Meslier after he was sent off during the Boxing Day clash against Preston North End. The Frenchman will face a suspension after a heated moment in the box ended in him pushing Milutin Osmajic in the face.

Meslier initially clashed with Preston's Ben Whiteman but a shove from Osmajic brought out the desired retaliation from the Leeds No.1. The Montenegrin certainly made the most of it and fell to the floor clutching his face, which Daniel Farke said came after the player 'just wanted to provoke something'. The boss was then forced to replace Joël Piroe with Karl Darlow after Meslier left the pitch.

If the red card is deemed violent conduct, Meslier will be issued a three-match ban, which is not the news Leeds fans want in the middle of their promotion-hunting season. Following their latest defeat, the Whites are fourth in the Championship table with 45 points.

Following the Deepdale drama, the red card was discussed on Sky Sports. Pundits Jamie Mackie and Dominic Matteo weighed in on Leeds being down to ten men and going on to lose their penultimate game of the year.

"I don't know why he [Meslier] is so upset in the first place. There didn't seem a lot in it for me," Mackie said. "I don't like the reaction and the rolling around on the floor [from Osmajic].

"I don't like the whole scenario but it is a sending off. When you do that in somebody's face, you have let your teammates down. It was an act of stupidity."

Former Leeds man Matteo also admitted that Meslier's outburst was 'silly' but believes that the shot-stopper is 'not that type of kid'.