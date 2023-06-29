The Yorkshire born ‘keeper was one of four Leeds players released at the end of last season, including fellow custodian Joel Robles, youngster Stuart McKinstry and veteran midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Brook joins Forest’s academy and will compete for the No. 1 jersey at Under-21 level during 2023/24.

Despite Leeds Under-21s’ promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2 last term, the Whites could face Forest once again this coming season after a PL2 restructure was announced.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A general view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground on April 26, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Teams will now be drawn into groups based on their historic PL2 performance, mirroring the new-look UEFA Champions League format commencing from 2024/25, before a play-off knockout cycle to finish the campaign with an overall winner across what previously would have been both divisions.

Upon announcing Brook’s acquisition, Forest’s official website read: “Adding further competition to the goalkeeping department is Will Brook, who joins Forest at the end of his contract with Leeds United. The 19-year-old spent a number of years at Elland Road and was part of Leeds' U21s squad which won promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 last season.”

In addition, assistant academy manager Chris McGuane said: "Each of them bring their own qualities and experience which we hope to add to an already very strong group as we continue to look to significantly enhance our academy provision.

