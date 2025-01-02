Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pascal Struijk’s late penalty looked to have given Leeds victory against New Year’s Day visitors Blackburn.

Pascal Struijk has given an honest assessment of Leeds United’s new year draw against Blackburn Rovers and outlined a Whites must.

Struijk’s 88th-minute penalty looked to have given Leeds a tenth consecutive home victory against New Year’s Day visitors Blackburn only for Rovers to equalise just two minutes later and leave with a 1-1 draw.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Struijk labelled the draw as “another point” forward but admitted the result felt like a defeat after Rovers had equalised so late in the game.

Struijk’s penalty had put Leeds ahead in a contest of very few chances, leaving Struijk to declare that his side must give a bit more “value” to holding a lead after an “unfortunate” draw.

Struijk admitted: "It's always disappointing, especially when we score so late in the game and then - it feels like a loss honestly when you concede a goal so late as well.

"It's an equaliser so it's still a point forward but could have done better."

Pressed on very few chances being allowed for his side, Struijk reasoned: “This is the set up they did as well when we played them away.

"It's difficult to create when they have XI behind the ball and they defended well so it was hard to create chances.

“But then when that golden moment comes we need to I think just put a little bit more value to when we have the lead. It's just unfortunate."