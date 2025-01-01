Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburn Rovers provided the new year opposition for Leeds United at Elland Road.

Leeds United's 2025 started with huge frustration, an injury blow and a crazy ending as the New Year's Day hosting of Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers ended in a 1-1 draw.

Championship leaders Leeds were seeking a tenth home win in succession but a very organised Blackburn team frustrated the hosts until a dramatic ending which began when Leeds were awarded an 88th-minute penalty.

Pascal Struijk coolly converted the spot kick to send Elland Road wild but joy turned to despair just two minutes later as Rovers equalised as Leeds failed to clear a corner from which Danny Batth hooked the ball home from close range.

The draw still extended the Leeds advantage over Sheffield United to three points but with the Blades having a game in hand at Sunderland on New Year’s Day night.

Burnley were also held to a draw at home to Stoke City but still moved above the Blades on goal difference but having played a game more.

The first half passed without barely a chance, Pascal Struijk having the only Leeds opportunity of note with a header from a Joe Rodon corner that was straight at keeper Aynsley Pears who easily gathered.

Dominic Hyam went closest for Blackburn, also with a header from a corner that flew through the box before being scrambled to safety.

Boss Daniel Farke opted to make a change during the interval as Max Wober replaced Sam Byram and Farke was then forced into making another substitution due to injury just five minutes after the restart after Jayden Bogle pulled up.

The right back went to ground holding his leg and needed several minutes of treatment.

Despite the presence of full back Isaac Schmidt on the bench, captain Ethan Ampadu was called for as his replacement but into the unusual role of right back.

Leeds finally went close in the 69th minute as a gem of a cross from Manor Solomon flew across the face of the goal towards Dan James at the far post but the winger just failed to get a connection as he launched himself at the ball.

Farke had already decided that more changes were needed as Patrick Bamford, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph got ready, the trio brought on in the 70th minute as Solomon, Joel Piroe and Joe Rothwell made way.

Blackburn, though, fashioned the next chance as a cross from the right picked out Harry Leonard whose looping header was easily saved by Illan Meslier with 74 minutes on the clock.

The game started to show signs of opening up and Leeds wasted a good opportunity a few minutes later as Aaronson skinned Tyrhys Dolan to get into the box but smashed a fierce shot over the bar.

From 25 yards out and central, a Dan James free kick was fired straight at Pears who easily saved before a rasping Gnonto volley from a cleared corner flew just wide.

The game looked destined to end in a goalless draw but Leeds were awarded a penalty with 88 minutes on the clock as Hyam took down Joseph as he looked to connect to a Wober cross.

Struijk stepped up to take the penalty and coolly sent keeper Pears the wrong way, Elland Road erupting at what looked set to prove the winner.

But Blackburn had other ideas and Rovers equalised just two minutes later as Leeds failed to clear a corner and Danny Batth was able to hook the ball home from close range.

Even then the drama was not done with, Leeds going close to bagging a winner in ten minutes of added time, notably when a vicious strike from Wober that was heading for the top left corner was tipped just wide by Pears.

Amid Blackburn timewasting, the game went all the way to a 112th minute but the final chance was gone as Bamford sent a header over the bar.

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Meslier, Bogle (Ampadu 50), Rodon, Struijk, Byram (Wober 46), Rothwell (Gnonto 70), Tanaka, James, Solomon (Bamford 70), Aaronson, Piroe (Joseph 70). Subs not used: Darlow, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Ramazani.

Attendance: 36,645