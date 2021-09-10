The launch of the Leeds United kit is one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the footballing calendar.

In the pre-season wasteland, boredom sends rumours and leaks flying across the net as fans clamour to discover what their beloved team will wear on the pitch.

But mock-ups and estimates can only satisfy fans so far, so when the moment of truth arrives and the club unveils the team's official shirt, something close to hysteria tends to follow.

Fans take to social media to rant and rave, either in appreciation for a perfect kit or with disgust for an abomination.

In full voice supporters came out to express their opinions on Leeds' latest offering, the 2020/2021 lilac third kit, which provoked a wide range of responses from 'beautiful' to 'hideous', and everything in between.

Here are 8 times when Leeds United have split the crowd by releasing a shirt that's a little bit different:

1. Away kit, 1993/1994 Not long after the birth of the concept of a third kit, Leeds came up with this navy and green stripy number, the first time that the Whites had diverged from their usual colour palette of white, yellow and blue. Not one for the traditionalists, but the strip enjoyed three seasons at Elland Road, became an icon of the 90s and was resurrected for Leeds United's away kit in 2020/2021.

2. Centenary Shirt, October 2019 There was 100 years of glorious club history riding on this kit, which was created to celebrate Leeds United's centenary. Though it is indisputably classic, in traditional Leeds white with a cute little lace-up collar, the shirt split opinion; costing nearly £150 a pop and available only as a limited edition item, many fans had to go without this cherished kit.

3. Away kit, 2013/2014 Think awful Leeds kits and this one jumps straight into your head. The Korma kit, as it came to be known, splashed a funny shade of something over Brian McDermott's men. Is it brown? Gold? Beige? This left-field choice of strip is remembered with both fondness and disgust as a quirky relic of its time.

4. Home kit, 2013/2014 Go hard or go home? Someone at kit design HQ said 'both' with this 'classic' counterpart to the crackers Korma offering. Simplicity, tradition, and taste all went out of the window here, as Leeds went nuclear with a chunky stripe straight through the heart of the shirt, a tyre-mark-esque feature which mowed down all the subtlety achieved by the blue accents on the collar and sleeves.