'Beautiful', 'Hideous', 'Different but cool' - Fans react to Leeds United's third kit for the 2020/2021 season

Leeds United's new third kit.

With the launch of Leeds' third kit, Adidas have added a shirt in a shade described as 'rhapsody purple' to their more traditional home and away offerings in white and blue respectively.

The kit is a simple purple shirt featuring adidas' trademark stripes highlighted in white on the shoulders and logos of the club's sponsors - SBOTOP and BOXT across the front and sleeves, while the Whites' badge has been styled monochrome.

Some fans have questioned the lilac kit, which does not align with traditional Leeds United colours, after last season's third kit which was rejected by some for its reddish maroon shade.

The launch coincided with the opening of a brand new Leeds United merchandise store in Trinity Leeds shopping centre.The kit, comprising of a purple shirt, purple socks and purple shorts, is now available to buy from the Trinity store and the stores at Merrion, White Rose and Elland Road, as well as online.

Here's what fans had to say about the newest Leeds shirt:

@SprootAP: Bit of a lack of imagination here, possibly from both the club and Adidas, with all 3 kits. Apart from colours, what really sets them apart from any other club kit that Adidas have made?

Raphinha in the 2020/2021 third kit. Pic: Getty

@aclr1972: Lavender is not Leeds. It's a resounding 'no' from me.

@HowieBellafonte: Let's hope we hit a purple patch!

@white_rose_al: All Parma Violets Are We #APVAW

@AstoranSolaire: Well great, it’s even more horrendous than I had feared. How difficult is it to make a yellow one?

Stuart Dallas playing in the 2021/2022 home kit. Pic: Getty

@Richarrrd401: I don’t think I like it, but to be completely honest I’m not sure.

@nyfbie: Actually quite like it. Yeah I maybe would've preferred a yellow one, but I mean it's the third kit so they kinda can do whatever they want with it. Better than last year at least.

@_chilwell: Wow, it's beautiful.

@DBKahuna: Tradition is nice but to our board and Adidas, shirt sales are nicer. I think they know what they are doing with the kits and it's all about getting new fans on board and selling to people who wouldn't have been bothered before. I'd rather have transfer money than a yellow away.

Patrick Bamford in the 2021/2022 away kit. Pic: Getty

@jamiesahuc: Personally not for me - we’ve had some lovely away/ third kits since Radz took over but it’s a no from me

@craigbertram79: I like it. Very different for Leeds. But cool.

@Smith22007: Personally I think Kappa did a far better job with the kit. All the hype over adidas and they are average at best.

@Jairstone: The only positive about not having fans in last season is we didn’t see Elland Road covered in maroon, this won’t be as bad.

@Kershaw444: Well, it’s clear this is for the foreign market and let’s be fair no one wants to see a fat lad in a light purple shirt, however my Mrs loves it and that’s her Christmas present sorted.

@BasicallyATuna: I actually like it. Some fans saying it’s the worst clearly don’t remember 2014…

@PremierConsoles: Hideous!! By all means use it for some of the leisure wear but not a kit. That’s embarrassing on a pitch. There was room for a stunning yellow kit and you failed!!! Keep up the good work and ditch this.

@Markydh: Simple, but a pale shade of my favourite colour is always to be welcomed.