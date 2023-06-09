Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

45 famous Leeds United fans ranked by net worth including Hollywood legends and sporting greats

Hollywood stars, Olympians, actors and rock stars all follow the progress of Leeds United from across the globe.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 9th Jun 2023, 19:08 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:21 BST

Leeds United fans have finally received news on the club's ownership, but are awaiting further information on who will be the club’s next manager and what their summer transfer plans may look like upon a return to the Championship.

While there were still some highs during the last campaign in the Premier League, it was ultimately an infuriating season for Whites followers as they watched the club sink back down to the second tier once again.

Fans across the world will have felt that disappointment on the final day of the season as Sam Allardyce's side were thumped by Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Here are 45 famous Leeds United fans who will have felt the disappointment that day and may be looking towards a year in the Championship with either trepidation or excitement.

Estimated net worth - £1 million

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Estimated net worth - £1 million

Photo Sales
Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

2. Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Photo Sales
Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

3. Mike Bushell - BBC News Presenter

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Photo Sales
Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

4. Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:SupportersDisappointmentPremier LeagueHomeSam AllardyceTottenham Hotspur