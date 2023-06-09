Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Ex-Leeds United striker takes charge of seventh tier non-league side after Championship exit

A former Leeds United striker has been appointed the new manager of a seventh tier non-league side, nine months after being sacked as a Championship boss.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read

Steve Morison joined Leeds from Norwich City in January 2013 and made 16 appearances for the Whites before being loaned out to Millwall the following summer. After a full campaign with the Lions, Morison returned to Leeds and made 26 appearances the following season before departing the Whites to join Millwall on a permanent deal in August 2015.

After finishing his playing career at Shrewsbury Town, the former striker then turned his attentions to coaching upon retiring and was named Cardiff boss in November 2021 following a spell in caretaker charge after coaching the club’s under-23s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morison was named Championship manager of the month the following March en route to the Bluebirds avoiding the drop but the Welsh outfit then had a poor start to the following campaign and Morison was sacked in September 2022.

The 39-year-old has been out of the game since but Morison has now been named as the new manager of Isthmian League Premier Division side Hornchurch who narrowly missed out on promotion to Conference South last season.

Upminster outfit Hornchurch had to settle for a place in the play-offs upon finishing second behind automatically promoted champions Bishop’s Stortford but booked their place in the play-off final after progressing past Cray Wanderers in the semi-finals.

But Hornchurch were then defeated 1-0 by Aveley in the play-off final and the side nicknamed the Urchins have turned to Morison ahead of the new campaign.

NON LEAGUE JOB: For ex-Leeds United striker Steve Morison, above. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.NON LEAGUE JOB: For ex-Leeds United striker Steve Morison, above. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.
NON LEAGUE JOB: For ex-Leeds United striker Steve Morison, above. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.
Related topics:MillwallNorwich CityCardiff