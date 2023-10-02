Arsenal have their eye on a former Leeds United midfielder according to reports in Spain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Leeds United’s promotion heroes in Kalvin Phillips is reportedly a ‘leading candidate’ to join Arsenal in January.

Phillips left Leeds for Manchester City in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £42m but has been a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola in his first 14 months at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Arsenal are keen to bolster their midfield options in January, with Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny both in the final year of their contracts with the Gunners, and Phillips is said to be a ‘leading candidate’ to join the North London outfit when the window opens.

Phillips was linked with a move away from City during the summer but insisted he was ready to fight for his place and would only consider leaving if he had not established a more regular spot in the starting XI.

Addressing his future in June, he said: “My intention is to stay. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it. I cannot give it 12 months and say: ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave.’ As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team.”

Phillips has made just five appearances for City this term, totalling 167 minutes. His only start was in the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup last week. He only came off the bench in the 2-1 loss at Wolves last weekend despite first-choice midfielder Rodri sidelined by suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad