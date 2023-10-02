Leeds United’s first international call up for the October break has gone to Under 21s defender Jeremiah Mullen.

The 19-year-old has joined first-time call up Manchester City’s Emilio Lawrence, Newcastle United man Jude Smith and former Leeds transfer targets Ben Doak, now at Liverpool, and Josh Doig of Hellas Verona in the Scotland Under 21s squad for their games against Hungary and Malta. The home and home double header begins on Friday October 13 against Hungary and then the Scots will host Malta four days later. Both games are taking place at Motherwell’s Fir Park.

Head Coach Scot Gemmill has included Mullen after the centre-back started all five of Leeds Under 21s’ Premier League 2 outings so far this season. Mullen made his international Under 21s debut in March of this year against Sweden and has been an ever-present fixture in Gemmill’s starting line-ups ever since, picking up five caps to date.

Scotland began their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a narrow defeat by Spain in what was Mullen’s first competitive outing for the Under 21s.

Mullen is yet to make a senior breakthrough at Leeds but did make the bench for three Premier League games last season and has featured in a trio of EFL Trophy fixtures. The youngster signed a two-year professional deal, the first of his career, in 2021 and is now into the final year of that contract.