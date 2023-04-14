Leeds United vs Liverpool live: Javi Gracia press conference as head coach provides new fitness update
Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League tie versus Liverpool
Leeds coach Gracia is expected to provide an update on the availability of his players with supporters hoping Austrian defender Max Wober is back in the fold for Monday night’s game.
Wober has been out for the past three matches since suffering a hamstring injury on international duty and in the interim period, Leeds have conceded ten goals.
Tyler Adams is not expected to make a return any time soon after undergoing surgery on a separate hamstring issue picked up in training last month.
Gracia is often tight-lipped on his injured players but is likely to disclose fitness information given the length of time that has passed since last week’s double-header against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.
Monday’s game is the third in-a-row at Elland Road with Leeds hoping to lift themselves clear of the drop-zone after slipping back down to 16th following defeat by Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday.
Gracia on Liverpool
We know how difficult this game will be because Liverpool are a very good team. In this moment we have no time to think about if it’s better or worse to play against this team or another. We have to play our best.
Gracia on bouncing back
After our last game, all of us we are disappointed. Most with the second half than with the first half but the final of the game was for us difficult, hard to accept. After that now we have another chance, we know there are eight games left to finish the season and we don’t have time to complain about anything. Only try to focus on the next game and do better like we did in the most part of the games before. We believe we can do it.
