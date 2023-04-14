News you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds United vs Liverpool live: Javi Gracia press conference as head coach provides new fitness update

Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League tie versus Liverpool

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Leeds coach Gracia is expected to provide an update on the availability of his players with supporters hoping Austrian defender Max Wober is back in the fold for Monday night’s game.

Wober has been out for the past three matches since suffering a hamstring injury on international duty and in the interim period, Leeds have conceded ten goals.

Tyler Adams is not expected to make a return any time soon after undergoing surgery on a separate hamstring issue picked up in training last month.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gracia is often tight-lipped on his injured players but is likely to disclose fitness information given the length of time that has passed since last week’s double-header against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Monday’s game is the third in-a-row at Elland Road with Leeds hoping to lift themselves clear of the drop-zone after slipping back down to 16th following defeat by Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday.

Live updates and Gracia quotes from Thorp Arch this afternoon, right here.

Javi Gracia press conference live

Show new updates
13:02 BST

Gracia on Liverpool

We know how difficult this game will be because Liverpool are a very good team. In this moment we have no time to think about if it’s better or worse to play against this team or another. We have to play our best.

13:02 BST

Gracia on bouncing back

After our last game, all of us we are disappointed. Most with the second half than with the first half but the final of the game was for us difficult, hard to accept. After that now we have another chance, we know there are eight games left to finish the season and we don’t have time to complain about anything. Only try to focus on the next game and do better like we did in the most part of the games before. We believe we can do it.

09:42 BSTUpdated 12:49 BST

Not long now

The Leeds boss will be in position to answer questions shortly.

11:04 BST

Klopp discussing Leeds - and Elland Road’s ‘proper’ atmosphere

09:42 BSTUpdated 12:02 BST

On the transfer trail

09:41 BSTUpdated 11:53 BST

All the necessary info at the bottom this weekend

09:41 BST

Liverpool team news

“Luis [Diaz] and Thiago [are] training completely normal,” Klopp told reporters last week.

“The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 per cent for Leeds. It looks good, everything looks fine, but it was a long injury and we have to be careful.”

09:40 BST

Welcome to Thorp Arch

Good afternoon and welcome back to Thorp Arch where Javi Gracia hosts his pre-match press conference from 1pm.

Live updates here whenever the Spaniard speaks. Fingers crossed for good news on that man Max Wober.

