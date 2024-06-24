Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Leeds United transfer news as the window gathers pace

The summer transfer window is open and for Leeds United it could be an intriguing period. Leeds will be looking to add to Daniel Farke's squad in their bid to win promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

However, the club risk losing at least one or two of their star names before the August deadline, with Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto all being heavily linked away. The Whites may have to sell to balance the books following their Wembley heartbreak last month, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the transfer market begins to gather pace, we provide a round-up of the latest Leeds United news.

Leeds 'dealt blow'

New Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to keep hold of Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer. Leeds United are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the former QPR man, with reports surfacing in March of the club's apparent interest.

Wolves have also been linked with the Nigeria international, who has spent the last three and a half years in Istanbul with Fenerbahce. However, according to Vatan, via Sport Witness, Mourinho is keen to retain the full-back's services with the club even pushing to renew his contract.

Osayi-Samuel made 39 appearances for the Turkish outfit last season, including 15 in the Conference League. He recorded four goals and six assists along the way, too, underlining the attacking threat he carries and potentially why Leeds have held an interest, if reports of their admiration for the 26-year-old are accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham eye ex-Leeds man

League One outfit Birmingham City are said to be keen on a move for former Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer. The Blues, who dropped out of the Championship last month, have already signed one goalkeeper this summer with Ryan Allsop making the move from Hull City, but with the future of John Ruddy uncertain they are looking for another figure to provide Allsop with competition.

That's where Peacock-Farrell comes in, with Neil Moxley of the Mirror, claiming the Northern Ireland international, who has a year left to run on his contract with Burnley, is a target for the St Andrew's club. The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Danish top flight side Aarhus, where he kept 11 clean sheets in 28 outings.