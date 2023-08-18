Carlos Corberan praised his West Bromwich Albion side for showing personality in the face of Leeds United’s Elland Road intimidation in a 1-1 draw.

Corberan’s men were a little fortunate not to find themselves behind at the break, the woodwork and keeper Alex Palmer denying Leeds in two key first half moments. But the Baggies started the second half better and went ahead when Jayson Molumby’s strike deflected past Illan Meslier, via the hand of Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Leeds came roaring back, fashioning a number of good chances before they levelled through Luke Ayling’s header to secure a point.

Corberan said West Brom came with the intention to win the game, against a Leeds side he expects to strengthen before the transfer window shuts.

“We came here with a desire to win the three points,” he said.

"Leeds is a squad that is in transition, still they don't have the players they will have, they're going to be stronger. I was thinking that the more we attack the more we could dominate. It was a pity in the first half we didn't understand better where the advantages were in space.”

Corberan rued the early yellow card for Daniel Furlong, which he felt changed the way the visitors could defend their right flank against Daniel James, who was influential throughout. He said first half errors put them in jeopardy, too.

"I think in the first half we attacked with personality but making mistakes,” he said.

POINTS SHARED - Carlos Corberan of West Brom and Leeds United boss Daniel Farke had to be content with a 1-1 draw at Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"The mistakes we made in the middle, we were close to conceding from them. In defence we didn't manage the first two action of Furlong against James and the yellow card effected the way we defended in the right side. The second half we started better, we had advantages, we used well the first minutes and scored quickly. After the goal we were defending more, it's easy to understand here because you want to defend what you have.”

Although West Brom were unable to hold onto their lead and succumbed to fierce Leeds pressure, Corberan was delighted with the character they showed amid the Elland Road din.

“The positive thing was after we conceded the team reacted well to try and attack,” he said.

"In Elland Road when you're winning and they score, the fans normally help the team to achieve another goal. I am pleased to see the team after we conceded, that we did not decrease our levels of determination. In Elland Road when you are winning and they level, normally the result is not a draw because these fans help the team a lot.”

Corberan spent three years with Leeds United, two of which were spent working under Marcelo Bielsa, and he enjoyed his return with new employers.

“Of course it's special because when you've spent three years in the club, it's a pitch you always want to play on, a massive stadium and a club I respect a lot,” he said.

"But I came here to defend my club, one I feel very proud to be part of. I know the fans can intimidate you a lot. I liked that I saw my team play with a lot of personality.”

The game’s main controversy was the West Brom goal and Thomas-Asante’s role in it but Corberan insisted he was unaware, when he spoke to the media, of what had transpired.

“I hope the goal we scored was fair, because I want the things that happen on the pitch to be fair,” he said.